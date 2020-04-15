Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kelly Rowland announces comeback single 'Coffee'

Kelly Rowland announces comeback single 'Coffee' She unveiled the artwork for the new track on social media this week, as well as revealing the release date for this Friday.

Although Kelly hasn't released a record in six years, she dropped 'Kelly' in 2018, plus 'Crown' and festive number 'Love You More At Christmas Time' from her movie 'Merry Liddle Christmas' last year.

It's not known whether 'Coffee' will feature on her long-awaited fifth album, the follow-up to 2013's 'Talk a Good Game'.

