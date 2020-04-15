Displaced Syrian Children Entertained & Informed by Puppet Show About COVID-19 Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published now Displaced Syrian Children Entertained & Informed by Puppet Show About COVID-19 Displaced Syrian children spread apart for social distancing as they’re entertained & informed about the dangers of COVID-19 in a puppet show. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

