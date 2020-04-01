Brandon Jenner claims he only saw his dad Caitlyn Jenner 'half a dozen times' during his childhood The 38-year-old TV personality is the son of Caitlyn and Linda Thompson, and has hit out at his father for not spending enough time with him.

Writing in a new book of essays titled 'To Me, He Was Just Dad', he said: And Brandon claims any time they did spend together felt "staged".

Writing in a new book of essays titled 'To Me, He Was Just Dad', he said: