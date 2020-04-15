"Shark Tank" Co-Host Barbara Corcoran has some tips on how to spend your coronavirus stimulus checks, which landed in many mail boxes and bank accounts on Wednesday.

"You have to bear in mind who is receiving the checks," she told Cheddar.

"These are people who are earning under 100,000 as a family.

These are predominately people who are living hand-to-mouth, paycheck-to-paycheck, single moms who have three kids to feed."