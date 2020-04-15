Global  

Cate Blanchett On Portraying Phyllis Schlafly In 'Mrs. America'

Back in the 1970s, conservative Phyllis Schlafly was one of the most powerful women in the United States, using her platform to squash the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.

Now, her story comes to life in the nine-part mini-series "Mrs. America" starring Cate Blanchett.

The Oscar-winning actress tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante why she wanted to take on the role.

