Former Cubs, Royals Manager Jim Frey Dies At Age 88 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 weeks ago Former Cubs, Royals Manager Jim Frey Dies At Age 88 Former big league manager Jim Frey has died at age 88. Frey managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series. Katie Johnston reports.