Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol

"Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:31s - Published
'Operation Gridlock' protest underway at State Capitol

"Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol

"Operation Gridlock," the protest planned against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, is underway at the State Capitol.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

olemotherhen

MeMe (MAGA ) (KAG) RT @Lily4ever3: "OPERATION GRIDLOCK" protest planned against @GovWhitmer stay at home order, is underway in Lansing, Michigan. https://t.co… 58 seconds ago

DwayneLewis23

Belly_G.O.A.T RT @Local4News: The residents protesting said they believe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went too far in extending the stay-at-home order. https://… 2 minutes ago

johnmallya9

ℐohn ℳallya🇨🇰 🇹🇿手水難戈木🗻™ RT @lynnrose789: "Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol https://t.co/OCtj34yYih WHEN LEADERS IGNORE the POPULACE....! 2 minutes ago

TRblaster4trump

Twt-rBlaster4Trump 'Operation Gridlock' protest underway in Lansing https://t.co/MCawAwSzC6 via @YouTube #OperationGridlock… https://t.co/JAarBPKPCp 4 minutes ago

nissendnumber2

Kathy Nissen RT @dawnz01: 'Operation Gridlock' protest underway in Lansing https://t.co/940lBNkLuT via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

MartindeBruin74

martin de bruin Ah the conservative Qanon Foxnews oann Trump listeners. And yet they all wear masks, hmmm. https://t.co/vFMHhOlZ7v 6 minutes ago

odriscoii

☪️☮️🕉✡️🔯☯️✝️ my parents are apart of this collection of intellectuals https://t.co/km08rBE6Gz 8 minutes ago

dawnz01

Dawn Starz 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 #QVArmy 'Operation Gridlock' protest underway in Lansing https://t.co/940lBNkLuT via @YouTube 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.