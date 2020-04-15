A NASA Team is Operating the Mars Curiosity Rover from Home Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:04s - Published 14 hours ago A NASA Team is Operating the Mars Curiosity Rover from Home Talk about out-of-this-world remote work. Even NASA scientists have had to figure out how to work from home while social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this