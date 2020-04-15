Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Josh Duhamel Talks 'The Lost Husband', Escaping Los Angeles At The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Josh Duhamel Talks 'The Lost Husband', Escaping Los Angeles At The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Josh Duhamel Talks 'The Lost Husband', Escaping Los Angeles At The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Josh Duhamel Talks 'The Lost Husband', Escaping Los Angeles At The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Josh Duhamel discusses his new film with co-star Leslie Bibb called "The Lost Husband".

Plus, he opens up about leaving Los Angeles for a few weeks with his son as the COVID-19 pandemic took off, and how he's finding it hard to be creative during this time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

murphystokes

Bridget Stokes Leslie Bibb talks Josh Duhamel & The Lost Husband. Need an escapist movie right now? https://t.co/qlDy122S8I 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.