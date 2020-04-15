Global  

Two Guys Do Creative Ping Pong Ball to Cup Trickshots Using Pots and Pans

Video Credit: Jukin Media
Two Guys Do Creative Ping Pong Ball to Cup Trickshots Using Pots and Pans

Two Guys Do Creative Ping Pong Ball to Cup Trickshots Using Pots and Pans

These guys had an amazing idea to get rid of their quarantine blues.

They came up with a creative ping pong ball to cup trickshot.

One of them sat on a chair with a pot on his head and holding pans in his hands.

The target cup was placed over his foot.

The other friend would bounce the ball on all the metal surfaces before landing it precisely into the cup.

