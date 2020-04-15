Global  

Researchers Say US Social Distancing May Be Needed Until 2022 The data was presented by a group of researchers at Harvard.

According to the study published in ‘Science,’ continuous or intermittent distancing may be necessary in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence due to “current critical care capacities.” Harvard Researchers, via ‘Science’ Their conclusion was based on various computer simulations that tracked how COVID-19 may spread over the next five years.

These models took into account the possible seasonal nature of the virus, how long immunity may last and the “timing of control measures,” such as testing and tracing.

Even in the case of “apparent elimination,” the researchers predicted that COVID-19 could make a “resurgence in contagion” as late as 2024.

However, measures such as increasing critical care capacity, creating a vaccine or developing a treatment would greatly reduce the need for social distancing.

Harvard Researchers, via ‘Science’ They also found that social distancing that is too “effective” may drag the pandemic on longer, as it would prevent “population immunity” from being established.

