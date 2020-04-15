Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Obama's steps out from primary public neutrality role into Biden endorsee ... what took so long?

Obama's steps out from primary public neutrality role into Biden endorsee ... what took so long?

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Obama's steps out from primary public neutrality role into Biden endorsee ... what took so long?

Obama's steps out from primary public neutrality role into Biden endorsee ... what took so long?

The Democratic primary season has officially wrapped up, with Sen.

Bernie Sanders bowing out of the presidential race last week, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the lone Democratic candidate to take on President Trump in November.

Now Barack Obama has stepped out of his shell and into the limelight with Biden.

What took so long and what's next?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.