Researchers Say
US Social Distancing
May Be Needed
Until 2022 The data was presented by a group
of researchers at Harvard.
According to the study published in ‘Science,’
continuous or intermittent distancing may be
necessary in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence
due to “current critical care capacities.” Harvard Researchers,
via ‘Science’ Their conclusion was based on various computer simulations
that tracked how COVID-19 may spread over the next five years.
These models took into account the possible seasonal
nature of the virus, how long immunity may last and the
“timing of control measures,” such as testing and tracing.
Even in the case of “apparent elimination,”
the researchers predicted that COVID-19 could make
a “resurgence in contagion” as late as 2024.
However, measures such as increasing critical care
capacity, creating a vaccine or developing a treatment
would greatly reduce the need for social distancing.
Harvard Researchers,
via ‘Science’ They also found that social distancing that is too
“effective” may drag the pandemic on longer, as it would
prevent “population immunity” from being established.