Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NJ Gov. Murphy Raises Concerns About Lack Of Testing Sites To Vice President Mike Pence

NJ Gov. Murphy Raises Concerns About Lack Of Testing Sites To Vice President Mike Pence

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:58s - Published
NJ Gov. Murphy Raises Concerns About Lack Of Testing Sites To Vice President Mike Pence
Cleve Bryan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avnblogfeed

AVN News Feed NJ Gov. Murphy Raises Concerns About Lack Of Testing Sites To Vice President Mike Pence https://t.co/B85GejEOVy https://t.co/zkxosR8lSb 2 days ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Raises Concerns About Lack Of Testing Sites To Vice President Mike Pence… https://t.co/z7y6jpIGpr 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.