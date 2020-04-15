Native Peruvian Tribe Isolates and Fashion Masks out of Banana Leaves Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Native Peruvian Tribe Isolates and Fashion Masks out of Banana Leaves Amid COVID-19 Pandemic A native perivuan tribe has fashioned masks out of banana leaves and closed itself off from the rest of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

