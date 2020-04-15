Global  

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: TREC, UUUU

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Trecora Resources' CEO, Patrick D.

Quarles, made a $38,538 purchase of TREC, buying 7,349 shares at a cost of $5.24 a piece.

Bargain hunters can pick up TREC at a price even lower than Quarles did, with the stock trading as low as $4.93 at last check today which is 6.0% below Quarles's purchase price.

Trecora Resources is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Quarles purchased TREC at 9 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $674,531 at an average of $8.99 per share.

And at Energy Fuels, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert W.

Kirkwood who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $1.28 each, for a trade totaling $12,800.

Energy Fuels Inc is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday.

Kirkwood was up about 25.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UUUU trading as high as $1.61 at last check today.




