Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer

UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer

UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that government data shows the United Kingdom is likely reaching the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, but it is still too early to discuss the next phases of containment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer

Whitty made the comments at the British government's daily briefing on the pandemic He also said that statistical lags meant the number of deaths may still go up in the coming days.

The briefing was held by Whitty with Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, and Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.