AOC Wants Biden To Go Left

On Wednesday, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to see VP Joe Biden move further to the left.

She outlined key areas where she'd like to see Biden make a shift: immigration, Puerto Rico, climate change, and health care.

Ocasio-Cortez said she would vote for Biden but did not say if she would campaign for him.

The New York congresswoman's endorsement is highly sought after.

However, most establishment Democrats and Democratic voters over the age of 45 think AOC and her policies are too far to the left.

Some political analysts feel Biden could lose his base if he adopted policies favoring Democratic socialists.