Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC Wants Biden To Go Left

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
AOC Wants Biden To Go Left

AOC Wants Biden To Go Left

On Wednesday, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to see VP Joe Biden move further to the left.

She outlined key areas where she'd like to see Biden make a shift: immigration, Puerto Rico, climate change, and health care.

Ocasio-Cortez said she would vote for Biden but did not say if she would campaign for him.

The New York congresswoman's endorsement is highly sought after.

However, most establishment Democrats and Democratic voters over the age of 45 think AOC and her policies are too far to the left.

Some political analysts feel Biden could lose his base if he adopted policies favoring Democratic socialists.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

javier14gomez

Biden is a RAPIST RT @hansalexrazo: Uh honestly if Joe Biden picked her it's not because he wants to move left, it's because AOC is not as progressive as peo… 2 hours ago

hansalexrazo

Hans Alexander Uh honestly if Joe Biden picked her it's not because he wants to move left, it's because AOC is not as progressive… https://t.co/Tjf6w22AAQ 7 hours ago

exogeologist

Digital Confabulation @newtonsflawss @NeoLibsRiseUp @jeneps @adamkelsey @AOC He wants to eliminate the death penalty, eliminate mandatory… https://t.co/Xm9wrFTRW5 7 hours ago

allen_drewe

allen drewe @GreekFire23 Ohhh do you think the left wants the economy to fail. How childish and absolutely ridiculous. It’s lik… https://t.co/g67qdtCZbj 8 hours ago

RosannaDana3

Rosanna Dana DOUBLE STANDARD, MUCH? With Biden, the Left wants to "weigh both sides" https://t.co/TekOeisx00 via @YouTube 9 hours ago

p_bone

P. O'Neill @mtsw Right, Biden also isn’t really a centrist idealogue, he’s a guy who wants to make deals, so he’ll shift to wh… https://t.co/QQfXqgi3ez 10 hours ago

mindfulhorse

Joanie Detlefsen Look at it this way. You have a job. You like your Boss. You do your job. What kind of a Boss wants a Joe Biden… https://t.co/Lbr04ZQqH7 11 hours ago

joby_hanson

Joby hanson @CNN 68% of Americans are ignorant. Faucci himself says most people survive this thing. The left literally just wan… https://t.co/HbLOlObnhc 12 hours ago