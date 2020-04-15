Nintendo Switch Update Allows SD Card Downloads Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published now Nintendo Switch Update Allows SD Card Downloads Nintendo Switch Update Allows SD Card Downloads.Update 10.0.0 was released on Tuesday.Two big changes are included in the system update.First, players can now remap the buttons and switch the analog sticks on the Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and the Switch Lite.Up to five configurations can be saved.Second, users now have the option to transfer software and update data from the SD card to the Switch's internal memory.Saved game data and other update files can't be moved over.Other new features include the ability to bookmark news items, more profile icons and a new Play Activity setting 0

