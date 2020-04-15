Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governors deciding when to reopen states' economies

Governors deciding when to reopen states' economies

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Governors deciding when to reopen states' economies
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Governors deciding when to reopen states' economies

OREGON AND WASHINGTON STATE ONTHIS PLAN.MEANWHILE, PRESIDENT TRUMP ISEMPOWERING GOVERNORS TO OPEN UPTHEIR STATES WHEN THEY AREREADY.AS ABC SHOWS US THAT MEANS SOMESTATES COULD LIFT RESTRICTIONSBEFORE THE END OF THE MONTH.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.