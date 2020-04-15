Danny Manning on his historic NCAA Tournament run and modern recruiting Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 20:29s - Published 1 week ago Danny Manning on his historic NCAA Tournament run and modern recruiting Wake Forest head coach and Kansas legend, Danny Manning, joins Titus & Tate to discuss modern college basketball recruiting, the nickname “Danny and the Miracles” and who he’d want to be stuck with during quarantine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wakeforest FB Report Danny Manning on his historic NCAA Tournament run and modern recruiting #DemonDeacons https://t.co/qgy9nUk0Zf https://t.co/5inH2uJ0sk 5 days ago Coach Billy Carson Danny Manning on his historic NCAA Tournament run and modern recruiting https://t.co/jeBdfdGWcB https://t.co/BHjecui12c 5 days ago