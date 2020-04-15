Cameron Diaz On Self-Isolation With Newborn Daughter Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:45s - Published 38 minutes ago Cameron Diaz On Self-Isolation With Newborn Daughter Cameron Diaz may have stayed silent since welcoming a baby back in December 2019, but now, she's sharing what it's like to be in self-isolation with her daughter Raddix and her husband Benji Madden during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

