Abbott Laboratories Plans to Produce 20 Million COVID-19 Antibody Tests

Duration: 00:59s
Abbott Laboratories Looking to Produce 20 Million Coronavirus Antibody Tests The American medical devices and health care company is hoping to deliver the amount by June.

Business Insider adds that Abbott plans to roll out four million of them in April.

According to Reuters, the blood test identifies people who were asymptomatic or had a mild case of COVID-19 in the past.

Abbott says that the procedure will specifically look for the IgG antibody.

This protein develops in the immune system after a body is exposed to coronavirus and can last "for years." Health experts say antibody tests will be a key part in letting society return to a somewhat normal status.

The tests can assist governments with knowing when to lift lockdown restrictions.

They can also help measure potential immunity within certain parts of the population.

