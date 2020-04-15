Tom Hardy Heading Back to 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' for a Week The actor was a huge hit with young audiences.

1.07 million watched his storytelling sessions via BBC iPlayer.

Now he's announced his comeback, 'Tom's Week,' to keep children and their parents entertained during the lockdown.

Tom Hardy via 'Bedtime Stories' Source, to 'The Sun' Source, to 'The Sun' Hardy will kick off the week on April 27.

He will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, to read 'Hug Me' by Simona Ciraolo.