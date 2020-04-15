Global  

Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle

Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle

Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle The 63-year-old actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, were both diagnosed with the respiratory virus while in Australia last month.

Now, Wilson has shared what it was like to live with the illness.

Rita Wilson, via statement Wilson's fever continued to worsen, and doctors chose to give her chloroquine.

Chloroquine is an immunosuppressive drug typically used to treat malaria.

