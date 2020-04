Associated Staffing, Inc. Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:41s - Published now Associated Staffing, Inc. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Associated Staffing, Inc. UNEMPLOYMENT,OR FURLOUGHPEOPLE NEED HELPFINDING JOBS.ASSOCIATEDSTAFFING AGENCYINC.IS OPEN..AND ABLE TO HELPWITH THOSE JOBSEARCHES."24 - 40"WE DOEVERYTHING ONTHE LIGHTINDUSTRIALSPECTRUM -PRODUCTION,MANUFACTURING,WAREHOUSE,FORKLIFT,EVERYTHING BLUECOLLAR ISPRIMARILY WHATWE SPECIALIZE IN.VERY DIFFERENTFROM A TEMPAGENCY IN THATWE DON'T DOTEMPORARY WORK,WE DO ALLPERMANENT FULL-TIME, OR DIRECTHIRE FOR OURCLIENTS ORBUSINESSPARTNERS."ASSOCIATEDSTAFFING INC...NEAR 50TH AND L IS AFULL SERVICESTAFFING AGENCY.THEY HAVELOCATIONS INOMAHA..COLUMBUS...KEARNEY...GRAND ISLAND...AND HASTINGS ...AND CAN HELPPEOPLE GET JOBS INANY OF THOSECITIES...EVEN UP TO AN HOURAWAY.RIGHT NOW...BRANCHMANAGER...DAVIDFRANKS SAYS THECOMPANY IS SEEINGABOUT 70% OF THEIRCLIENTS OR HIRINGPARTNERS...WHO HAVE PUT THEBRAKES ON JOBRECRUITING.1:29 - 1:44"THERE IS A LOT OFBACK AND FORTH,DEPENDING ON THEINDUSTRY.WE HAVE SOMECOMPANIES WHOWILL SAY, SEND USEVERYBODY! WESTILL NEED THEHELP! AND WE'VEGOT SOME THATSAY HEY LET'S WAITTWO WEEKS, LET'SWAIT A MONTH,LET'S RIDE THIS OUT- WE'VE KIND OFBEEN AT THEIR BECKAND CALLDEPENDING ONWHAT THAT LOOKS LIKE."T THERE ARIN HIGH DEMAND.48 - 2: "THE FOODINDUSTRY ISALWAYS A BIG ONEBECAUSE THAT'S ANESSENTIAL ONE ASWE KNOW, THEBUILDING INDUSTRY- WE HAVE ACOMPANY THATDOES A LOT OFSTEEL ERECTIONAND PUTS OUTBUILDING ON THECOMMERCIAL ANDRESIDENTIAL SIDE.THAT'S VERY BIGRIGHT NOW.BELIEVE IT OR NOTWE'VE GOT ACOMPANY THATDOESMANUFACTURINGFOR COSMETICPROBLEMS, SOSHAMPOONS,CREAMS, LOTIONS,THEY'RE BOOMINGRIGHT NOW."THE COMPANYCONNECTS JOBSEEKERS TOCOMPANIES...AND EVEN OFFERSFREE RESUMEASSITANCE.3:47 - 4:01"IF YOU DON'T HAVEA RESUME,SERIOUSLYCONSIDER WRITINGA RESUME ORSITTING DOWNWITH SOMEONE.AGENCIES,SPECIFICALLY OURSIS VERY GOOD ATTHAT BECAUSE WEDON'T CHARGE TOWRITE RESUMES.WE'RE GOING TOTRY AND GET YOU AJOB FIRST, BUT ATTHE BARE MINIMUMWE'RE GOING TOHAVE A RESUMEDONE FOR YOU ATTHE END OF THEINTERVIEW."NORMALLY THEYOFFER ALL WALK-INTRAFFIC...BUT THEY'RECURRENTLY TAKINGSAFETY PRECAUTIONSAND LOCKING THEIRFRONT DOORS ANDONLY SEEING PEOPLEBY APPOINTMENT.FRANKS SAYS...IF YOU'RE LOOKINGFOR A JOB...DON'T LOSE HOPE ...AND BE PROACTIVE.2:47 - 3:11"THE BIGGEST THINGWE WANT TO LETPEOPLE KNOW ISTHERE'S HOPE.THINGS ARESLOWED DOWN -DON'T PANIC.WHAT I FULLYANTICIPATE IS ONCETHIS SUBSIDES ANDWE GET AWAY FROMTHE PANDEMIC, IT'SGOING TO BE LIKECHRISTMAS FOR JOBSEEKERS BECAUSEALL THOSECOMPANIES THATPAUSED OR SLOWEDDOWN ARE GOINGTO HAVE TO RAMPUP THEIRWORKFORCE AGAIN.SO EVEN IF WEDON'T HAVE WORKFOR YOU NOW, GETYOUR RESUME IN,GET YOURAPPLICATION INTOUS, BECAUSE ONCETHEY DO OPEN UP,THEY ARE THE FIRSTPEOPLE WE CAN GETOUT TO WORK."ONCE AGAIN...ASSOCIATEDSTAFFING INC ISLOCATED NEAR 51STSTREET AND L-STREET.THE HOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ON IT...AND OTHER OPENBUSINESSES ON OURWEBPAGE...UNDER THE SPECIALSECTION CALLED "WEARE OPEN OMAHA."





