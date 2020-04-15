Can an Average Guy Beat NBA Star Joe Harris in a 3-Point Contest? Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:27s - Published 22 hours ago Can an Average Guy Beat NBA Star Joe Harris in a 3-Point Contest? Clay Skipper played some high school basketball, but 3-pointers were never really his forte. Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris, on the other hand, is the reigning 3-point champion of the NBA and it really can't be overstated how amazingly good of a shooter he is. So, naturally we wondered if Clay, our Above Average Joe, could beat this NBA sharpshooter in a 3-point contest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Can an Average Guy Beat NBA Star Joe Harris in a 3-Point Contest? - I'm Clay Skipper, and in a couple days,I have to face offagainst the NBA three-pointreigning champion Joe Harris,and I only have 100 shots to practice.99 shots to practice.[upbeat music]Every year at NBA All Star weekend,they have a bunch of competitions,but one of those competitionsis the NBA three-point contest.The 10 best shooters inthe NBA shoot 25 balls,16 of which are regular ballsthat are worth one point,nine balls of which are money ballsthat count for two pointsfor a grand total of 34 points.With me here today, Etienne Brower.He's going to give me some pointers.We're going to work on my technique,give me a few tips for strategy.- Go!You have to just shoot and forget.You can't let a missed shotdetermine your next shot.- All right, today is the day.I'm at the NBA Players' Association.I'm gonna face off against Joe Harris.Ready, go!One.That was unbelievable.- Not bad.Ready, go.Come on, Clay.[buzzer sounds]There.- The good news is Ican keep doing the showbecause I didn't get zero,but that is really hard.GQ flash it, video over.





