'American Idol' Is Returning to Television
A two-hour show will air on April 26, with the top 20 contestants performing remotely.
Judges will watch from their homes via video link.
Further details will be announced at a later date as to how the competition will progress.
A few days ago, Katy Perry teased that she expected producers would find a "very creative" way to bring back the show.
Host Ryan Seacrest previously admitted show bosses were going to "push the limits of technology" in order to broadcast an entire series.