'American Idol' Is Returning to Television ABC recently made the announcement.

A two-hour show will air on April 26, with the top 20 contestants performing remotely.

Judges will watch from their homes via video link.

Further details will be announced at a later date as to how the competition will progress.

A few days ago, Katy Perry teased that she expected producers would find a "very creative" way to bring back the show.

Host Ryan Seacrest previously admitted show bosses were going to "push the limits of technology" in order to broadcast an entire series.