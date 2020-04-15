Global  

Watch: Police stop migrants leaving Telangana on foot amid lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Telangana Police stopped close to 40 migrant laborers, who had set off on foot for their native place in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take care of their shelter and other needs during the extended lockdown phase.

The migrant laborers, who are daily wagers from Madhya Pradesh said they had come to work on the promises of a contractor and were staying near Golkonda Fort area in Hyderabad.

