Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd predicts if NFL QBs will go over or under their projected passing TDs next season

Colin Cowherd predicts if NFL QBs will go over or under their projected passing TDs next season

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:42s - Published
Colin Cowherd predicts if NFL QBs will go over or under their projected passing TDs next season

Colin Cowherd predicts if NFL QBs will go over or under their projected passing TDs next season

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd predicts some NFL over/unders.

Hear if Colin thinks certain NFL QBs will go over or under their projected totals for passing touchdowns in the 2020 NFL season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportsFennecFox

Fennec Fox Sport Colin Cowherd predicts if NFL QBs will go over or under their projected passing TDs next season: On today's Best fo… https://t.co/9khJlt5IRT 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.