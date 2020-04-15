Jason Whitlock: OBJ would be better off playing with Kirk Cousins than Baker Mayfield Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:00s - Published now Jason Whitlock: OBJ would be better off playing with Kirk Cousins than Baker Mayfield Reports from New York have surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns in an attempt to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that OBJ would be better off playing for Kirk Cousins rather than Baker Mayfield. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this