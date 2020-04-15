Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons accidentally started working with them

How the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons accidentally started working with them

Video Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews - Duration: 00:34s - Published
How the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons accidentally started working with them

How the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons accidentally started working with them

In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons about his career and working with the likes of Mariah Carey, Adele and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gibsonoma

Gibson Johns Interviewed the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, and he told me what it's like to get the sisters… https://t.co/gyp8uznWgV 17 minutes ago

torqueflite

Critical Mass The incredible inanity of some stories. "The incredible story behind celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons' intro to… https://t.co/TUGVNF2YLr 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.