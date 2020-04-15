Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Releases New Cheaper iPhone During Pandemic

Apple Releases New Cheaper iPhone During Pandemic

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Apple Releases New Cheaper iPhone During Pandemic

Apple Releases New Cheaper iPhone During Pandemic

Apple unveiled a new cheaper iPhone Wednesday as it tries to adjust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone SE features are similar to the iPhone 11, and the price starts at $400.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.