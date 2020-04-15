Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program

Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program

Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program

Amazon is planning to make major cuts to its commission rates program amid the pandemic.

The program allows small businesses and other e-commerce companies to receive a cut from sales generated by a provided link from Amazon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foliomag

FOLIO: New: Amazon is making deep cuts to its affiliate marketing program's commission rates across several categories, a… https://t.co/m4jVWin3tm 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.