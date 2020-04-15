Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published now Amazon Making Cuts to Its Rates Program Amazon is planning to make major cuts to its commission rates program amid the pandemic. The program allows small businesses and other e-commerce companies to receive a cut from sales generated by a provided link from Amazon. 0

