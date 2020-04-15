Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Pandemic Attacks Citigroup Quarterly Profits

Coronavirus Pandemic Attacks Citigroup Quarterly Profits

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Attacks Citigroup Quarterly Profits

Coronavirus Pandemic Attacks Citigroup Quarterly Profits

Reuters reports Citigroup reported a massive 46% loss in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

The news comes as the financial group prepares for losses driven primarily by its credit card business.

Analysts warn there is more pain to come as the economic outlook grows increasingly gloomy.

Wall Street banks are bracing for a flood of defaults by cash-strapped customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered businesses, put millions out of work and has put the US on course for a deep recession.

Citi’s high exposure to unsecured credit card loans makes the bank more susceptible to hefty writedowns.

As unemployment rises, credit card delinquencies tends to rise in lockstep.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.