Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday.

The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016.

The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24.

The iPhone SE has many of the same internal components as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but the body of the phone is very similar to 2017′s iPhone 8.

The more affordable price tag is appealing to customers who can't or don’t want to spend as much on Apple’s other phones in the age of coronavirus.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699, and the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999.

The iPhone 8 will be discontinued with the release of the iPhone SE.

