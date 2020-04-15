Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Show you they are still rising steadily...double digits every day for the last five days.

<change > we are now up to 239 cases....15 new cases announced today...biggest number since sunday.

<change > 34 people are hospitalized...19 in the mohawk valley health system, 6 at rome memorial and 9 out of the county.

58 have recovered that is five more than yesterday.

Today at his press conference in herkimer county...no new cases yesterday... there are five new cases today to increase the total to 53.

<change > two people are still hospitalized 24 people have recovered thats three more than yesterday.

And in otsego county some sad news a new death reported today that brings the total to three... just one new case to increasing the total to 47.

<change > five people remain hospitalized..

21 people have recovered that's one more than yesterday.

