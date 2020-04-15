Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Updates on positive cases, negative cases and hospitalizations in Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus numbers by county: April 15, 2020

Show you they are still rising steadily...double digits every day for the last five days.

&lt;change > we are now up to 239 cases....15 new cases announced today...biggest number since sunday.

&lt;change > 34 people are hospitalized...19 in the mohawk valley health system, 6 at rome memorial and 9 out of the county.

58 have recovered that is five more than yesterday.

Today at his press conference in herkimer county...no new cases yesterday... there are five new cases today to increase the total to 53.

&lt;change > two people are still hospitalized 24 people have recovered thats three more than yesterday.

And in otsego county some sad news a new death reported today that brings the total to three... just one new case to increasing the total to 47.

&lt;change > five people remain hospitalized..

21 people have recovered that's one more than yesterday.

Time




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.