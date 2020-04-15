Volleyball academy gets creative while social distancing

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Bump, set, spike... social distance.

"It’s definitely proved to be a challenge," said Chelsea Mead.

AROUND THE COUNTRY TO ELITEVOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS.

NOWONE LOCAL CLUB IS TRYING TOSTAY SHARP WHILE STAYING ATHOME.

WMA━2 NEWS SHAWSTEPNER EXPLAINS.Bump.

Set.

Spike.

Socialdistance.

Chelsea Mead, C━Owner, Masters VolleyballAcademy: Itproved to be a challenge.Chelsea Mead is the C━Ownerof Masters Volleyball Academyin Baltimore County.

A premierclub volleyball organizationthat fields 18 teams withplayers ages ━t━18.

Shecoaches the oldest ones.

Mead:Volleyball is a unique sport.Ittrain virtually very easilyjust because you generallyneed another person, if notmultiple people, a net.

Youalso need another veryimportant piece of equipment.Mead: Ithat half of my own playersdonWith practices and games puton hold Mead has her playersgetting creative to staysharp.

Sending in video foranalysis.

Mead: Theyserving over the garage,against the side of the house.Theyon the side of the house andtheyconsistency.

For thecolleg━bound seniors theyfocusing more on their nextschooFor the juniors who aremissing this prime time toimpress college scouts,staying off the court isdevastating.

Mead: Youcompletely wiped that out andthatvideo, ita gam━like setting.

Hermessage to her players and allathletes during this time:Thereanyone work harder than you,no matter what you do or donhave.

Mead: If itwant, and you are willing toput in the work, you have thishuge opportunity to come outon the other side of thisahead of most people.

Becausemost people arenwork.

Thateveryone can follow.

InBaltimore, Shawn Stepner,WMA━2 News.THE CEO OF AN INTERNE




