Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye'

'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:53s - Published
'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye'

'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced hospitals and care homes will allow people to say goodbye to dying relatives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Glowpoint

{H0R|Z0N} RT @bianca_nobilo: Hancock announces new procedures to give people's closest loved ones the chance to say goodbye "wherever possible." Thi… 1 hour ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock https://t.co/qfvMGLWfoK +1 UKBot #UK #news 4 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock: Health Secretary Matt Hancock… https://t.co/vfUJHeWVmi 4 hours ago

bianca_nobilo

Bianca Nobilo Hancock announces new procedures to give people's closest loved ones the chance to say goodbye "wherever possible."… https://t.co/Hzotwir1wC 6 hours ago

journoamrogers

Alexandra Rogers RT @HannahAlOthman: Hancock says the government is introducing new procedures to give loved ones the chance to say goodbye to people dying… 6 hours ago

itvcalendar

ITV News Calendar RT @harry_horton: Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is introducing procedures to "wherever possible give people's closest l… 6 hours ago

HannahAlOthman

Hannah Al-Othman Says Stay Inside Hancock says the government is introducing new procedures to give loved ones the chance to say goodbye to people dying from coronavirus. 6 hours ago

harry_horton

Harry Horton Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is introducing procedures to "wherever possible give people's clo… https://t.co/1W4pYFxQCv 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.