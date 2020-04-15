New Terre Haute store opens - but some question safety with long lines

Website.

A new business is now open in terre haute.

But its grand opening was a cause for concern for some.

News 10 captured this video of the first day for ollie's in terre haute.

It's located in the former toys r us building on honey creek parkway.

Many people reached out to news 10 about the long lines at the store.

Some felt people weren't taking the proper safety precautions during the covid-19 pandemic.

The store was allowed to open because it sells what's considered