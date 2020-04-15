Navy Removes 126 From San Diego-Based Hospital Ship After Virus Outbreak Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 week ago Navy Removes 126 From San Diego-Based Hospital Ship After Virus Outbreak The Navy has removed 126 medical staff members from its hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after seven of them tested positive for COVID-19. 0

