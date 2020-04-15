IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster The new online form at irs.gov allows people to provide bank account details needed to receive electronic payment rather than waiting for a check.

It also includes a feature to check on the status of the payment.

Early reviews of the website have been mixed as some were able to log on with ease while others ran into difficulties.

Some users reportedly encounterd a message on the site reading, "Payment Status Not Available," or were unable to find their information altogether.

Many payouts from the $2 trillion economic relief package have already been sent out and are expected to continue to post on a rolling basis.

However, it is expected that Americans who have not filed taxes or who do not input their direct deposit information could wait weeks or months for their payment.