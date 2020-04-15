IRS Launches Online Form to Get
Stimulus Checks Faster The new online form at irs.gov allows people to
provide bank account details needed to receive
electronic payment rather than waiting for a check.
It also includes a feature to check
on the status of the payment.
Early reviews of the website have been mixed
as some were able to log on with ease
while others ran into difficulties.
Some users reportedly encounterd a message on
the site reading, "Payment Status Not Available," or
were unable to find their information altogether.
Many payouts from the $2 trillion economic relief
package have already been sent out and are
expected to continue to post on a rolling basis.
However, it is expected that Americans who have
not filed taxes or who do not input their direct
deposit information could wait weeks
or months for their payment.