Frontier ISP Files For Bankruptcy, Admits It Messed Up Broadband Deployment

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Internet service provider Frontier Communications announced Tuesday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Gizmodo reports the company framed the move as a way to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.

It plans to sell its operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber for $1.4 billion by April 30th.

However, it will keep offering service in another 25 states, which includes California and New York.

