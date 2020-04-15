Frontier ISP Files For Bankruptcy, Admits It Messed Up Broadband Deployment
Internet service provider Frontier Communications announced Tuesday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Gizmodo reports the company framed the move as a way to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.
It plans to sell its operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber for $1.4 billion by April 30th.
However, it will keep offering service in another 25 states, which includes California and New York.