Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Masks And Gloves While Eating Out? Restaurants Prepare For Reopening After COVID-19

Masks And Gloves While Eating Out? Restaurants Prepare For Reopening After COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Masks And Gloves While Eating Out? Restaurants Prepare For Reopening After COVID-19

Masks And Gloves While Eating Out? Restaurants Prepare For Reopening After COVID-19

Dining out, and the restaurant industry in general, may look drastically different by the time they're allowed to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Betty Yu reports.

(4-14-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SwansonFineArts

Rochelle Swanson @snowdirtwater @tech_rob @skibumpodcast @AlpineAthlete @thesnowdad @IkonPass * No gloves on eating surfaces. * Lim… https://t.co/xecR0sZKPv 5 hours ago

marqmanner

marqmanner I saw all y’all’s food pictures yesterday while I was eating Cream O’ Wheat and Peeps (got a new Go Puff order toda… https://t.co/fD8kvQGvFG 2 days ago

yosheemitsu_wav

medium light ice vanilla oat matcha RT @ambermouse_: Because I’m not touching things I shouldn’t be and I’m keeping my distance. Meanwhile, I’ve seen people with masks that ar… 3 days ago

ambermouse_

Violet Beauregarde Because I’m not touching things I shouldn’t be and I’m keeping my distance. Meanwhile, I’ve seen people with masks… https://t.co/AM0Mebv3Hp 3 days ago

rxpert10

Lucy Liu @POTUS How to reopen restaurants/bars? Employees wear clear face shields (in order to see faces) and gloves. Gues… https://t.co/aUJC72zmxD 5 days ago

rxpert10

Lucy Liu @jimcramer How to reopen restaurants/bars? Employees wear clear face shields (in order to see faces) and gloves.… https://t.co/rPQvp5MxUZ 5 days ago

Mikelikeslimes

mindyourbusiness @BKubelsky I see ppl wearing masks and gloves in their car. Same gloves tge wore to Walmart. My favorite is the und… https://t.co/XjXczffuj8 6 days ago

Topdekfireblast

🐇💭 @kareem_carr People think masks will protect them so it’s makes them feel safe. Same with gloves. But they wear the… https://t.co/DNmo7cpJQl 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.