Contact Tracing Finds Those Exposed To Coronoavirus

Can see.

The state told me it's contact tracing standard is summed up in this graphic.

If you test positive for coronavirus, public health officials will ask where you've been, who you've had contact with and start calling those people.

They'll tell them to isolate.

So while businesses may re-open you'll still see a lot fewer people.

Dr. karen landers told me while the alabama department of public health's contact tracing is getting a lot of attention.

But it's been around for a while.

Landers- this is not something new and part of contact tracing is basically to identify the person that's been infected and then also the person that's been in close contact with that person.

Landers said contact tracing works because it connects the dots to isolate the right people.

Public health employees are doing interviews over the phone and tracing the outbreak, which takes time and people power.

Doctor scott harris said, you should expect to see the department rearrange workers and possibly ask for help.

Harris- we have just about quadrupled the number of people and we plan to add a lot more so we can get them up and get them trained so we can continue to do this.

Landers said the state might start using medical students to help trace.

Some countries and tech giants are now looking at tracing patients via phones and data.

For instance in south korea coroanvirus patients can voluntarily be traced by the government through their phones.

Landers said that won't happen in alabama.

Landers- we do have to consider privacy issues that could be related with using that technology in the united states.

Using technology to trace coronavirus patients and the legalities of it is up in the air.

Landers told me stopping the spread of the virus is number one but a patients privacy must, at all costs, be considered.

Landers- this is a health issue and while we do need to know this information we want to treat these patients as we would want to be treated in terms of our privacy.

The director of the cdc is also focusing on aggressive contact tracing.

It said up to 100 thousand tracers could be needed.

Live in.btwaay 31