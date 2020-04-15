Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral

Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral

Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral

Owain Wyn Evans finishes his weather forecast by playing along to the BBC News theme tune.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrHarryLime

Stephen Fitzgerald 🔥💧🍸 Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/leHsQZvrYT 30 minutes ago

RPeregrineMoss

Peregrine Moss RT @OEntertainment_: Owain Evans a #BBC weather presenter goes viral because he concluded his forcast by drumming along to the BBC News the… 52 minutes ago

inventtnevni

INVENTtnevni RT @benedictrogers: BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/l9NOVzIV6o 56 minutes ago

MrsThomp2

Mrs Susan Thompson RT @MPIainDS: Superstar! BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/Wkb1xVbYBI 1 hour ago

jecth

Jacquie Taylor BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/J5q7LiQuMI 1 hour ago

eascpaul

Alexandra Paul Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral - BBC News. pretty good https://t.co/9rxszVcmhL 1 hour ago

BrianRobson53

Brian Robson @theweatherwork #backyardweather beat this working from home https://t.co/6pP8iXRMWX 2 hours ago

Elizabe58106735

Elizabeth RT @themenopausalgp: Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral - BBC News Love this ⁦@Liz_ORiordan⁩ https://t.co/k2qlSY6MQC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.