New Yorkers Told To Cover Faces

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered residents to wear masks.

This is only in certain settings to combat the coronavirus outbreak, however.

The U.S. death toll is already the world’s highest in the world, reports Reuters.

The number of cases and deaths from the virus are surging relentlessly.

The number of U.S. deaths currently exceeds 30,000.

More than 615,000 confirmed coronavirus cases are spread throughout the states as well.