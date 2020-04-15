Salute to Seniors 4/15/20 6 PM Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:55s - Published now Salute to Seniors 4/15/20 6 PM A look at some of the seniors in our area who won't be walking across a stage due to the coronavirus. Here's our salute to the class of 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Salute to Seniors 4/15/20 6 PM WE KNOW THAT THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HASCANCELLED HIGHSCHOOLGRADUATIONS.SO - 3 NEWS NOWWANTS TO HONOROUR GRADUATINGSENIORS.YOU CAN SEND US APICTURE OF YOURSENIOR WITH THEIRNAME AND HIGHSCHOOL FOR OUR"SALUTE TO SENIORS",BY GOING TO 3 NEWSNOW DOT COM ANDCLICKING ON THE"SALUTE TO SENIORS"LINK.WE'LL FEATURE THEMIN AN ONLINE PHOTOGALLERY AND ON AIREACH DAY.HERE IS TODAY'SGROUP OF SENIORS -CONGRATULATIONS





