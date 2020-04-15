Global  

Salute to Seniors 4/15/20 6 PM

A look at some of the seniors in our area who won't be walking across a stage due to the coronavirus.

Here's our salute to the class of 2020.

WE KNOW THAT THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HASCANCELLED HIGHSCHOOLGRADUATIONS.SO - 3 NEWS NOWWANTS TO HONOROUR GRADUATINGSENIORS.YOU CAN SEND US APICTURE OF YOURSENIOR WITH THEIRNAME AND HIGHSCHOOL FOR OUR"SALUTE TO SENIORS",BY GOING TO 3 NEWSNOW DOT COM ANDCLICKING ON THE"SALUTE TO SENIORS"LINK.WE'LL FEATURE THEMIN AN ONLINE PHOTOGALLERY AND ON AIREACH DAY.HERE IS TODAY'SGROUP OF SENIORS -CONGRATULATIONS




