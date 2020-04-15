NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Wednesday was the 4th straight day with daytime highs only in the 30s.

Any of that flurry activity will end through the evening, then we'll clear out the skies again with lows in the low- to mid-20s.

Thursday, we'll have a few clouds or a stray flurry as temps climb into the 40s.

We'll be close to 50° on Friday with lots of sunshine.

We will see temperatures improve back into the 50s by Saturday.

0
