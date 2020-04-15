Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

Thanks breken - and now we shift to what's happening right now, during this outbreak.

What's normally known as tax day became pay day for millions of americans today.

The government expected up to 80 million people to receive their economic stimulus money today!

But some of you are still waiting.

If you're one of them, waay 31's sophia borrelli and shows us what to do.

Sophia looklive: "in case you forgot - april 15 is usually tax day.

A day when some people would be mailing in money to the i-r-s.

But on april 15th 2020, people are looking for money from the i-r-s in their bank accounts."

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "thought it was probably going to be in there, but, you know, no, i guess i am going to be waiting for a little bit."

Chris mcfall said he was hopeful to see another 12 hundred dollars in his bank account this morning.

When he didn't he went to the i-r-s website to check his status and got this error.

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "i went to the website, and checked it and didn't see anything.

It just gave me a message saying basically, we don't have your information at this time or something like that."

Nats of typing he was not alone.

Many other who posted to the waay 31 news facebook page got the same error message or had issues.

I spoke to a media representative from the i-r-s who said it's not answering questions or giving interviews.

She directed me to visit the irs coronavirus website.

The site didn't include any information on who to contact if you had questions about the status of your payment.

Others i spoke with who did not want to go on camera told me the website worked fine for them.

Mcfall's glad to hear other people got their money and hopes his is on the way soon.

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "hopefully i'll get it this week, or next week or something."

In huntsville -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.