Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

What is normally known as tax day became pay day for millions of Americans as the government began delivering stimulus checks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Making Sure You Get Your Stimulus Check

Thanks breken - and now we shift to what's happening right now, during this outbreak.

What's normally known as tax day became pay day for millions of americans today.

The government expected up to 80 million people to receive their economic stimulus money today!

But some of you are still waiting.

If you're one of them, waay 31's sophia borrelli and shows us what to do.

Sophia looklive: "in case you forgot - april 15 is usually tax day.

A day when some people would be mailing in money to the i-r-s.

But on april 15th 2020, people are looking for money from the i-r-s in their bank accounts."

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "thought it was probably going to be in there, but, you know, no, i guess i am going to be waiting for a little bit."

Chris mcfall said he was hopeful to see another 12 hundred dollars in his bank account this morning.

When he didn't he went to the i-r-s website to check his status and got this error.

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "i went to the website, and checked it and didn't see anything.

It just gave me a message saying basically, we don't have your information at this time or something like that."

Nats of typing he was not alone.

Many other who posted to the waay 31 news facebook page got the same error message or had issues.

I spoke to a media representative from the i-r-s who said it's not answering questions or giving interviews.

She directed me to visit the irs coronavirus website.

The site didn't include any information on who to contact if you had questions about the status of your payment.

Others i spoke with who did not want to go on camera told me the website worked fine for them.

Mcfall's glad to hear other people got their money and hopes his is on the way soon.

Chris mcfall, lives in florence: "hopefully i'll get it this week, or next week or something."

In huntsville -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonnaYoungDC

Donna Young RT @DeadlineWH: "None of this is normal... You may think that putting your name in the memo line of a check is not that big a deal but... t… 16 minutes ago

mike_angarone

Mike Angarone @kylegriffin1 UNPRECEDENTED? Do your homework before making dumb statements. How about Obama spending $1.3 million… https://t.co/QkGZ8A8TPi 28 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: DeadlineWH: "None of this is normal... You may think that putting your name in the memo line of a check is not that big a dea… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.